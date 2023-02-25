iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nomura decreased their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.47.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iQIYI by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after buying an additional 2,731,725 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

