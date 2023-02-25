Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.42-8.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $6.082-6.134 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $494.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.81. 3,962,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.87. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.