Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.035-14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,875. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.87. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.44.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

