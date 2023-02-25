Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.04 billion-$14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $494.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.81. 3,962,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.54.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.