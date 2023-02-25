Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $462.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $448.00 to $462.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.44.
Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.81. 4,044,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95,339 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
