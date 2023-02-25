International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 162.78 ($1.96).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

IAG stock opened at GBX 154.76 ($1.86) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of £7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.