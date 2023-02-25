Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 8,829 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $340,181.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,040,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,214,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
