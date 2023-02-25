Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 8,829 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $340,181.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,040,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,214,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intapp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

