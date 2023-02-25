Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $17,441,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSP opened at $261.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.50. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

