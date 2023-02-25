Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 170,731 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.47. 6,869,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

