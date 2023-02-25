Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells 36,592 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Raich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,931,456.10.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,205. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

