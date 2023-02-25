Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 441,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

