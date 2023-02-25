Insider Selling: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells 6,291 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $10,946.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,001 shares in the company, valued at $495,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christopher Dinsmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,138 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $16,539.78.
Kronos Bio Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:KRON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 289,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,236. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.42.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
