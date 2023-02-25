Insider Selling: Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Insider Sells 105,054 Shares of Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 26,952,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,845,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

