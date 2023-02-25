Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells 14,250 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 939,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,286. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

