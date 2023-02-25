Insider Buying: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,608,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,666,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 69,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

About Epsilon Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Systrade AG acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

