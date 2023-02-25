Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGXF. CIBC cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

