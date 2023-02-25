Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.00 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,857. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Stories

