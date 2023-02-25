Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.06)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.25 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Infinera stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 3,787,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.21. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

