IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 126471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,650 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 807,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,071,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,650 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 807,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,214 shares of company stock worth $5,343,280 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMARA Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a PE ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMARA

IMARA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IMARA by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

