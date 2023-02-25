ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($13.85) and last traded at GBX 1,144 ($13.78). 91,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 62,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,128 ($13.58).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £771.79 million, a P/E ratio of 311.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,166.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ICG Enterprise Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 991.74%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

