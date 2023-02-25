Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.
Huntsman Stock Performance
NYSE:HUN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.06.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
