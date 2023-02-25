Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Director Anastasi D. Kelly Sells 3,662 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $220.75. The company had a trading volume of 578,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,346. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Natixis raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,020.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 172,699 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.