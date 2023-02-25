Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Up 32.1%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) shares were up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 10,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 3,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Hunter Technology Trading Up 40.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

