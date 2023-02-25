HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Increased to GBX 775 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 775 ($9.33) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 840 ($10.12) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 780 ($9.39) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $669.33.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

