Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) VP Sells $195,074.32 in Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

