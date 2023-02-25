HNI (NYSE:HNI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

HNI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at HNI

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HNI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 257,833 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in HNI by 1,192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 161,981 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HNI by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 105,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

