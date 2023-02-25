HI Trading 9% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. HI has a market cap of $57.13 million and approximately $601,029.62 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00043190 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00217723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,089.51 or 1.00006142 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02118449 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $465,087.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

