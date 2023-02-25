Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells $40,064.15 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thierry Merlot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 550,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,585. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

