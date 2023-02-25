Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Tenere Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

