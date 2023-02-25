Guardian Capital LP Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,526,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

