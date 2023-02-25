Guardian Capital LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.94.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

