Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 284,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 123,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.74. 16,431,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,899,501. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

