Grocery Outlet’s (GO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.05 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.05.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

