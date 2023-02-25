GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
GPV opened at C$3.43 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of C$2.27 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The company has a market cap of C$80.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
