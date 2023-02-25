Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 19.36%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $11.57.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.19%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
