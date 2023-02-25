GMX (GMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $82.44 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $72.07 or 0.00312133 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $611.83 million and $82.44 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMX has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,976,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,489,943 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

