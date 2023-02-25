Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Decreased by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 7.7% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

