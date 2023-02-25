Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Global-e Online updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Global-e Online Stock Down 2.1 %
Global-e Online stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $40.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.