Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Global-e Online updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Global-e Online Stock Down 2.1 %

Global-e Online stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.