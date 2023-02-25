Glazer Capital LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MPRA stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

