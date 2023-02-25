Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGV opened at $10.09 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.