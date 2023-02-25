Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,142.52

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,142.52 and traded as high as $3,235.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,235.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,119.83.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.