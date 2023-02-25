Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

