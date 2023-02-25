Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,089,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
