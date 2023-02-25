Gifto Market Cap Reaches $81.75 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $81.75 million and approximately $58.57 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

