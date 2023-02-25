Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

