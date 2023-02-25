Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.