GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.