GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

