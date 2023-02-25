Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($69.68) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €82.45 ($87.71) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 52 week high of €76.70 ($81.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.39.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.