Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPC opened at $178.82 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

