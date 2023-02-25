Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.61-3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.61-$3.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

