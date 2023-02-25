Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-$3.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.61-3.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,090. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,173,971,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

