Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $293.73. 1,473,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,498. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.16 and its 200 day moving average is $305.31. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.